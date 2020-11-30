Ascend Developing Restart Plan After Power Failure Leads To Complete Shutdown, Chemical Releases

Ascend Performance Materials is currently working on a plan to restart production at their Gonzalez plant following a weekend power failure that led to chemical releases.

At 11:50 p.m. Friday, the power failed at the plant on Old Chemstrand Road, leading to an anhydrous ammonia release that last three hours and the release of nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide that lasted for 33 hours. .

“Although this is an unfortunate event that was out of our control, we are thankful to report that there were no injuries and no risk to our employees or the surrounding community,” Ascend’s Vice President Global Communications & External Affairs Alison Jahn told NorthEscambia.com.

On Monday, the company was working on a plan to restart production.

“The power outage on Friday evening was a site-wide outage caused by a failure of both the primary and back-up electricity supply systems from Ascend’s external utility supplier, Gulf Power. The outage resulted in a complete shutdown of the facility. Some aspects of our production require a phased restart; at this point we’re putting together a timeline but don’t have any additional information to share,” Jahn said. “We are currently assessing the status of our assets and are developing our restart plan.”

The power failure led to the release of 692 pounds of nitric oxide and 2,408 pounds of nitrogen dioxide from a thermal reduction unit, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The leak was stopped at 8:50 a.m. Sunday, according to FDEP.

Ascend reported that a total of 61.275 pounds of anhydrous ammonia was released, less than the 100 pounds that the company was required to report.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.