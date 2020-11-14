Armed Man Arrested For Impersonating Cop And Making Traffic Stop

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with impersonating law enforcement.

Bartholomew Reed was arrested after a road rage incident.

Reed was driving a red Nissan Murano with red and blue lights attached. Once he stopped the vehicle in front of him, Reed approached the vehicle identifying himself as a state law enforcement officer, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was armed with a handgun and pepper spray.

Reed was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer in commission of a felony, displaying a firearm during a felony and obstruction of justice for the unlawful use of blue lights. He was also arrested on an outstanding aggravated assault warrant for a previous road rage incident, according to the ECSO.

He was released from jail on a $13,500 bond.