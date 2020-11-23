A More Seasonable Sunny Monday; North Wind And 40s For Monday Night

November 23, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thanksgiving Day: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

