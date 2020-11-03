Watching Another Tropical System Moving Toward The Gulf Of Mexico
November 7, 2020
Northern Gulf Coast residents are once again watching a tropical system that’s headed into the Gulf of Mexico.
ETA will move from the Caribbean, across Cuba and into the southern Gulf by early next week on the way toward the northern Gulf Coast.
There is a lot of uncertainty in the future forecast and potential local impacts.
The latest details on ETA are in the graphics on this page.
2 Responses to “Watching Another Tropical System Moving Toward The Gulf Of Mexico”
Coach,
Please cancel subscription as well.
Thanks
I would like to cancel my subscription to the “hurricane-of-the-month” club…