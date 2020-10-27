Zeta Moving Toward North Gulf Coast Landfall

Zeta is forecast to remain at hurricane strength and speed up as it curves north and northeast across the Gulf of Mexico. Zeta will likely be a hurricane upon approach of the Louisiana coast on Wednesday evening and will likely be a strong tropical storm as it moves into our area late Wednesday night. Regardless of any weakening, there will be impacts locally.

WIND: Tropical Storm WATCH remains in effect for the entire area. Earliest reasonable time of arrival of tropical storm force winds is early Wednesday afternoon along the coast and Wednesday evening further inland. Given the weakened state of trees along the coast after Sally, these winds could cause significant damage. As Zeta moves inland, it will interact with a strong upper level system and this will result in the threat for tropical storm force winds (at least in gusts) far inland.

Heavy rain is likely with storm total rainfall amounts of three to six inches and localized totals up to eight inches possible where rain bands repeatedly move across the same areas. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding.

A few tornadoes possible midday Wednesday through Wednesday night. There is also a risk of storm surge of about 2-4 feet.

