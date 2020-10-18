Young Woman Critically Injured In Highway 29 Crash Saturday Night

A two vehicle crash Saturday on Highway 29 left a woman in critical condition and injured at least one other person.

The crash happened at Highway 28 and Kingsfield Road about 7:40 p.m. and involved a passenger car and pickup truck. The young adult female driver of the car was transported to a Pensacola hospital in critical condition, while one person in the pickup truck was injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing their crash investigation and has not released further details.

A portion of the intersection was closed by the crash.

The Cantonment and Ensley stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

