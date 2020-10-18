Young Woman Critically Injured In Highway 29 Crash Saturday Night

October 18, 2020

A two vehicle crash Saturday on Highway 29 left a woman in critical condition and injured at least one other person.

The crash happened at Highway 28 and Kingsfield Road about 7:40 p.m. and involved a passenger car and pickup truck. The young adult female driver of the car was transported to a Pensacola hospital in critical condition, while one person in the pickup truck was injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing their crash investigation and has not released further details.

A portion of the intersection was closed by the crash.

The Cantonment and Ensley stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

