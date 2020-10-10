Wind Advisory, Rain Saturday Due To Hurricane Delta

October 10, 2020

There is a wind advisory in effect for Saturday. Winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph are expected as the result of Hurricane Delta.

There is also a burn ban in effect for Escambia County.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 81. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

