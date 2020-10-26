Local Tropical Storm Watch Issued As Hurricane Zeta Moves Toward The Gulf

October 26, 2020

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Northwest Florida as Hurricane Delta moves toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Zeta is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). A northwestward motion with some increase in forward speed is expected over the next day or so, followed by a turn toward the north Tuesday night. A faster northward to north-northeastward motion is forecast on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will move over the northern Yucatan Peninsula later today or tonight, move over the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and approach the northern Gulf Coast in the watch area on Wednesday.

Impacts will likely occur well to the east of landfall. Impacts are expected to begin as early as late Tuesday night and last through Thursday morning with the bulk of the impacts on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Local threats in Northwest Florida include dangerous surf, storm surge, strong winds, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes.

The earliest reasonable time of arrival of tropical storm force winds is Wednesday morning along the coast and Wednesday afternoon further inland. Storm surge/coastal flooding may begin as early as Wednesday morning with the greatest potential on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“We’re treating this storm as if it’s going to be making landfall here so now is the ideal time to make sure your emergency kits and plans are in place,” Escambia County Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore said. “We’re encouraging everyone to make their preparations now because the first 72 hours are on you after a hurricane makes landfall for food, water, medications, etc. Even if this turns out to be a non-event, we want to make sure everyone is prepared.

The latest information on Zeta is in the graphics on this page.

Comments

19 Responses to “Local Tropical Storm Watch Issued As Hurricane Zeta Moves Toward The Gulf”

  1. Anne on October 26th, 2020 4:49 pm

    How do we UN_Friend from the “Hurricane of the Month Club”???

  2. dreamboat annie on October 26th, 2020 3:09 pm

    @Redrooster ….. good song (sturgill simpson)

  3. Expected on October 26th, 2020 1:46 pm

    Northwest Florida should make bumper stickers or instead of Salt Life, ect… Cone Life cause we’re always in the cone.

  4. northview on October 26th, 2020 1:09 pm

    amn really hope we dont get hurt wish everyone well

  5. Citizen on October 26th, 2020 12:04 pm

    2020… the gift that keeps on giving!

  6. it's not a tooma on October 26th, 2020 10:49 am

    man, 2020 will be a year to remember… and forget

  7. Good grief on October 26th, 2020 8:45 am

    Tooma, not cool to wish ill on someone, no matter the circumstances. Doesn’t show good character.

  8. A Alex on October 25th, 2020 7:51 pm

    TOOMA ! DANG AUTO SPELL

  9. A Alex on October 25th, 2020 7:50 pm

    Rooms
    remember next year is an ODD year to begin with and end with.

  10. David Huie Green on October 25th, 2020 6:52 pm

    REGARDING:
    “2020 has nothing to do with storms….
    Its not about you!”

    TOOMA never said it did or was.

    It’s been hard on many people to the point where you read that a tropical storm or hurricane might be here soon and you chuckle and think, “Of course it might.”
    Then you go back to singing “GLOOM, DESPAIR AND AGONY ON ME” from HEE HAW.

    David for Buck Owens

  11. tooma on October 25th, 2020 2:00 pm

    @david
    What year are you living in..

    May you reap all
    my description.

  12. Honest John on October 25th, 2020 11:23 am

    Sure hope the bridge contractors are watching the weather. Many thanks William for the maps and graphics.

  13. David on October 25th, 2020 10:08 am

    @ Tooma … GROW UP!
    And 2020 has nothing to do with storms….
    Its not about you!

  14. Redrooster on October 25th, 2020 9:34 am

    Brace for impact folks

  15. Rosemary Gremillion on October 25th, 2020 8:55 am

    This more about economy than weather. There are working people who would like to have the skills to make more money. If there house goes, they could buy another one. Before the storm, they could wait it out in a nice hotel. There is no reason for anyone to live in poverty if they sincerely decide they want a better life.

  16. sam on October 25th, 2020 8:13 am

    somebody ain’t paying the preacher, or not enough.

  17. Henry Coe on October 25th, 2020 3:51 am

    How about it Louisiana, you guys up for a third storm? Wow. Nobody’s got time for this.

  18. Well on October 24th, 2020 11:01 pm

    I’m sure nothing will be placed upon us that we can’t get through.

  19. Tooma on October 24th, 2020 8:55 pm

    Just what everyone needs…
    Power out, long lines, no gas, limited food..
    King Morgan barking out orders..
    worry, misery ,sweat, grief, plague and treachery…
    Be glad 2020 soon be gone.





