Local Tropical Storm Watch Issued As Hurricane Zeta Moves Toward The Gulf

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Northwest Florida as Hurricane Delta moves toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Zeta is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). A northwestward motion with some increase in forward speed is expected over the next day or so, followed by a turn toward the north Tuesday night. A faster northward to north-northeastward motion is forecast on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will move over the northern Yucatan Peninsula later today or tonight, move over the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and approach the northern Gulf Coast in the watch area on Wednesday.

Impacts will likely occur well to the east of landfall. Impacts are expected to begin as early as late Tuesday night and last through Thursday morning with the bulk of the impacts on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Local threats in Northwest Florida include dangerous surf, storm surge, strong winds, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes.

The earliest reasonable time of arrival of tropical storm force winds is Wednesday morning along the coast and Wednesday afternoon further inland. Storm surge/coastal flooding may begin as early as Wednesday morning with the greatest potential on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“We’re treating this storm as if it’s going to be making landfall here so now is the ideal time to make sure your emergency kits and plans are in place,” Escambia County Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore said. “We’re encouraging everyone to make their preparations now because the first 72 hours are on you after a hurricane makes landfall for food, water, medications, etc. Even if this turns out to be a non-event, we want to make sure everyone is prepared.

