Two Children Killed, One Firefighter Injured In Escambia County Mobile Home Fire

October 31, 2020

Two children died in an early morning mobile home fire in Escambia County.

The fire was reported at 4:37 a.m. in the 1200 block of 46th Avenue, just off Lillian Highway, in Myrtle Grove. Firefighters arrived to find the mobile home engulfed in flames. The fire was brought until control about a half hour later

Two juvenile victims were discovered at the scene, according to an Escambia County spokesperson, and one firefighter was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital for a minor injury.

The ages of the children were not released.

The American Red Cross is assisting the surviving residents, and the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Written by William Reynolds 

 