Tropical Storm Zeta Forecast To Become Hurricane, Move Toward Northern Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Zeta formed early Sunday morning. It is forecast to strengthen and enter the Gulf of Mexico this week.

The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center strengthens it from Tropical Storm Zeta into a hurricane in the central Gulf.

The storm will approach the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday. If the current forecast holds true, local impacts, mostly in the form of storm surge and heavy rain, are possible Wednesday into Thursday.

It is important to monitor the progress of this storm in Northwest Florida.

The latest specific information can be found in the graphics on this page.