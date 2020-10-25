Tropical Storm Zeta Forecast To Become Hurricane, Move Toward Northern Gulf Coast

October 25, 2020

Tropical Storm Zeta formed early Sunday morning. It is forecast to strengthen and enter the Gulf of Mexico this week.

The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center strengthens it from Tropical Storm Zeta into a hurricane in the central Gulf.

The storm will approach the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday. If the current forecast holds true, local impacts, mostly in the form of storm surge and heavy rain, are possible Wednesday into Thursday.

It is important to monitor the progress of this storm in Northwest Florida.

The latest specific information can be found in the graphics on this page.

Comments

2 Responses to “Tropical Storm Zeta Forecast To Become Hurricane, Move Toward Northern Gulf Coast”

  1. Well on October 24th, 2020 11:01 pm

    I’m sure nothing will be placed upon us that we can’t get through.

  2. Tooma on October 24th, 2020 8:55 pm

    Just what everyone needs…
    Power out, long lines, no gas, limited food..
    King Morgan barking out orders..
    worry, misery ,sweat, grief, plague and treachery…
    Be glad 2020 soon be gone.





