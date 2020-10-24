Tropical Depression 28 Forms, Expected To Move Across Gulf, Become Hurricane

Tropical Depression 28 has formed in the Caribbean. The system is forecast to strengthen and enter the Gulf of Mexico this week.

The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center strengthens it into Tropical Storm Zeta and then into a hurricane in the central Gulf.

The storm will approach the northern Gulf Coast likely as a tropical storm on Wednesday. If the current forecast holds true, local impacts, mostly in the form of storm surge and heavy rain, are possible Wednesday into Thursday.

It is important to monitor the progress of this storm in Northwest Florida.

The latest specific information can be found in the graphics on this page.