Thursday Night Football Finals (With Tate Photo Gallery)

There was a full slate of high school football games Thursday night, all rescheduled early due to Hurricane Delta.

For a photo gallery from Pace at Tate, click here.

Here are the North Escambia area scores from Thursday night:

FLORIDA

Pace 35 Tate 17

Northview 27, Walton 12

Pine Forest 14, Washington, 6

Pensacola High at Gulf Breeze, 7:30 p.m.

Jay 14, Chipley 12

Escambia 46, Pensacola Catholic 12

Tate Freshmen 23, Pace Freshman 22 (Wed. pm)

ALABAMA

Flomaton 50, Excel 13

Escambia Academy 33, Autauga Academy 0

T.R. Miller 37, Hillcrest 20

Jackson 26, W.S. Neal 22

Williamson at Escambia County (Atmore) 6 p.m. MONDAY

Pictured: The Pace Patriots defeated the Tate Aggies 35-17 Thursday night at Pete Gindl Stadium. NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.