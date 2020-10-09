Thursday Night Football Finals (With Tate Photo Gallery)
October 9, 2020
There was a full slate of high school football games Thursday night, all rescheduled early due to Hurricane Delta.
For a photo gallery from Pace at Tate, click here.
Here are the North Escambia area scores from Thursday night:
FLORIDA
Pace 35 Tate 17
Northview 27, Walton 12
Pine Forest 14, Washington, 6
Pensacola High at Gulf Breeze, 7:30 p.m.
Jay 14, Chipley 12
Escambia 46, Pensacola Catholic 12
Tate Freshmen 23, Pace Freshman 22 (Wed. pm)
ALABAMA
Flomaton 50, Excel 13
Escambia Academy 33, Autauga Academy 0
T.R. Miller 37, Hillcrest 20
Jackson 26, W.S. Neal 22
Williamson at Escambia County (Atmore) 6 p.m. MONDAY
Pictured: The Pace Patriots defeated the Tate Aggies 35-17 Thursday night at Pete Gindl Stadium. NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.
