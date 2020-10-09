Thursday Night Football Finals (With Tate Photo Gallery)

October 9, 2020

There was a full slate of high school football games Thursday night, all rescheduled early due to Hurricane Delta.

For a photo gallery from Pace at Tate, click here.

Here are the North Escambia area scores from Thursday night:

FLORIDA

Pace 35 Tate 17
Northview 27, Walton 12
Pine Forest 14, Washington, 6
Pensacola High at Gulf Breeze, 7:30 p.m.
Jay 14, Chipley 12
Escambia 46, Pensacola Catholic 12
Tate Freshmen 23, Pace Freshman 22 (Wed. pm)

ALABAMA

Flomaton 50, Excel 13
Escambia Academy 33, Autauga Academy 0
T.R. Miller 37, Hillcrest 20
Jackson 26, W.S. Neal 22
Williamson at Escambia County (Atmore) 6 p.m. MONDAY

Pictured: The Pace Patriots defeated the Tate Aggies 35-17 Thursday night at Pete Gindl Stadium. NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 