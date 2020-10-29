Thousands Without Power After Hurricane Zeta; Restoration Is Underway

October 29, 2020

Tens of thousands of people lost power during Hurricane Zeta, with the northern Escambia and Santa Rosa County areas  hit particularly hard.

Escambia River Electric Cooperative reported about 6,200 customers without power across their two county service area following Zeta. That’s over half of their total customer base.  That compares to 90% of all EREC customers without power following Hurricane Sandy in September.

Gulf Power Company reported about 17,000 customers without power following Zeta in Escambia County. That equates to just over 11% of their total customers in the County.

Gulf Power had about 1,400 in the dark in Santa Rosa County, about 2% of their customers in that county.

Both companies were already out working to restore power during the early morning hours.

