Team Rubicon Provides Hurricane Sally Relief For Panhandle Equine Rescue

October 26, 2020

Panhandle Equine Rescue in Cantonment received Hurricane Sally recovery help from Team Rubicon.

Team Rubicon is an international nonprofit disaster response that unites the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly provide relief to communities in need.

The help for PER after Hurricane Sally began with a request to receive help from Rainbows Edge Equine Transition Center, another nonprofit located in Greenville, FL, that is a training shelter for rescue horses and a disaster relief and recovery facility.

The team consisted of eight volunteers who worked on clearing debris and trees from the fence lines and cutting hanging dead branches that could fall and injure the horses.

“They were very professional and did an awesome job! Words cannot express our gratitude in getting the facility safe again,” PER’s Diane Lowery said.

The only horse rescue in Escambia County, PER is a non-profit founded by a small group of concerned citizens with a mission to rescue, rehabilitate and provide adoption services for abused, neglected and abandoned equines. PER is authorized by the court system to investigate equine cruelty in Escambia County.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 