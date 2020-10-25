Skanska Says They Have Removed 16 Of 23 Barges, Including Three From Under The Bay Bridge

Skanska has now removed 16 of the 23 barges that ran aground during Hurricane Sally

The contractor said late last week that three of the four barges left under the Pensacola Bay Bridge have now been “retrieved”.

“Each barge represents a unique and technically complex recovery operation that we are managing carefully with our partners to mitigate further physical or environmental damage,” Skanska said in an email to NorthEscambia.com.

Pictured: Skanska barges along Bayfront Parkway, not far from the Pensacola Bay Bridge, in downtown Pensacola. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.