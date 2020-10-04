Potential Tropical Cyclone Forms; Currently Forecast To Move Toward Northern Gulf Coast As Hurricane

October 4, 2020

Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Six has formed, and it’s currently forecast to be a hurricane approaching the northern Gulf Coast by next weekend.

The area in the Caribbean is expected to become Tropical STorm Delta by some time Monday and enter the southern Gulf of Mexico by about Tuesday. The forecast track is uncertain at this time, and residents of Escambia County should continue to monitor the storm.

Now is the time, just in case, to review your hurricane plan and restock any items you may have used during Hurricane Sally.

The latest information on PTC  26 is in the graphics on this page.

Tropical Storm Gamma (not the storm pictured here or mentioned above) is now in the southern Gulf. It’s expected to say well south of our area and is of no local concern.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 