One Person Shot In Parking Lot Of The Pensacola Fair

One person was shot at the Pensacola Interstate Fair early Saturday morning.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot during a fight between juveniles. The victim was transported to a Pensacola hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

A witness told NorthEscambia.com that they heard what sounded like a gunshot or a firecracker in the parking lot. He said there were a couple hundred of people that quickly “took off” to get out of the main parking lot.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation. The ECSO did not say if a suspect was taken into custody and has not released the name of the victim.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.