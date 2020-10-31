One Person Shot In Parking Lot Of The Pensacola Fair
October 31, 2020
One person was shot at the Pensacola Interstate Fair early Saturday morning.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot during a fight between juveniles. The victim was transported to a Pensacola hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
A witness told NorthEscambia.com that they heard what sounded like a gunshot or a firecracker in the parking lot. He said there were a couple hundred of people that quickly “took off” to get out of the main parking lot.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation. The ECSO did not say if a suspect was taken into custody and has not released the name of the victim.
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
Comments
4 Responses to “One Person Shot In Parking Lot Of The Pensacola Fair”
I wonder why the fair doesn’t have metal detectors at all entrances? Their temperature scanners also read the same temp for everyone and are disguised as metal detectors. These kids didn’t retrieve the gun from the car, which meant they had it on them the whole time.
ITS NOT THE COVID THAT IS KEEPING ME AT HOME IT IS THINGS LIKE THIS THAT IS WORSE THAN THE VIRUS AND IT IS JUST AS MANY SHOOTING VICTIMS IN THE KILLINGS AS THE VIRUS PLEASE PRAY GOD WILL GIVE US OUR COUNTRY BACK HE IS STILL IN CONTROL YOU MAY THINK YOU HAVE THE LAST SAY SO WITH A GUN BUT GOD STILL HAS THE LAST SAY
No surprise here. You cant just go enjoy yourself and have fun with family and friends seems like anywhere now days without someone acting stupid.
Ask any of their parents, these innocent youngsters are just out having fun.