One Hour Early Dismissal Today For Escambia Schools (With Details For Santa Rosa And Escambia, Alabama)

Here are the announced changes and cancellations for public schools in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida and Escambia County in Alabama due to Zeta. We will post any updates as soons as they are released.

Escambia County

Every Escambia County public school will dismiss one hour earlier than normal on Wednesday. This will allow buses to complete their routes before the estimated arrival time of tropical storm force winds. All after school activities for Escambia County School have been canceled for Wednesday.

The district will continue to monitor the progress of Zeta and will on Wednesday announced the status of schools for Thursday.

Pensacola Christian Academy

Pensacola Christian Academy will dismiss Grades 1-12 classes, after school activities, and ESD one hour early on Wednesday, October 28. Kindergarten will follow regular schedule, but Grades 1-12 will dismiss at 2 p.m. The early dismissal allows for the completion of bus routes prior to the arrival of strong winds, therefore all afternoon bus schedules will be one hour earlier than normal. Sports practices will end at 4 p.m. and Extended School Day will close at 4:30 p.m. Information regarding Thursday’s schedule will be communicated Wednesday.

Santa Rosa County

At the current time, Santa Rosa County has not made any changes to school for Wednesday or Thursday, but Wednesday after school activities have been canceled.

Escambia County Alabama

All Escambia County, Alabama, public schools will be open on Wednesday, but all after school activities including athletics and extended day, are canceled. A decision will be made Wednesday about classes on Thursday.