No Injuries In East Kingsfield Road Rollover

There were no injuries in a single vehicle rollover Tuesday afternoon on East Kingsfield Road.

The Kia Soul came to rest on its side in the roadway just off the bridge over Eleven Mile Creek, about a half mile east of Highway 297A.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the wreck.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.