Navy Identifies Instructor, Student Aviator Killed In Foley Plane Crash

The U.S. Navy has identified the two-person aircrew killed in a crash Friday in Foley.

They are U.S. Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross, 30-years old from Wixom, Michigan, and U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett, 24-years old from Weddington, North Carolina.

A U.S. Navy T-6B Texan II trainer aircraft crashed in a residential area of Foley at approximately 5 p.m Friday. No civilians were injured as a result of the crash, but a house did partially burn.

Local and Navy emergency personnel responded to the scene to secure the area and ensure the safety of the local community. The Navy is working with local authorities to investigate the incident.

Ross, an instructor pilot, and Garrett, a student aviator, took off from Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton on a routine training flight.

“Their spirit, friendship, and devotion to their country will not be forgotten,” the Navy said in a statement.

Pictured above; U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett (left) and U.S. Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross.