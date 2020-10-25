Navy Identifies Instructor, Student Aviator Killed In Foley Plane Crash

October 25, 2020

The U.S. Navy has identified the two-person aircrew killed in a crash Friday in Foley.

They are U.S. Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross, 30-years old from Wixom, Michigan, and U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett, 24-years old from Weddington, North Carolina.

A U.S. Navy T-6B Texan II trainer aircraft crashed in a residential area of Foley at approximately 5 p.m Friday. No civilians were injured as a result of the crash, but a house did partially burn.

Local and Navy emergency personnel responded to the scene to secure the area and ensure the safety of the local community. The Navy is working with local authorities to investigate the incident.

Ross, an instructor pilot, and Garrett, a student aviator, took off from Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton on a routine training flight.

“Their spirit, friendship, and devotion to their country will not be forgotten,” the Navy said in a statement.

Pictured above; U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett (left) and U.S. Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 