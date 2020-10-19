Loud Noise Today Around Canoe, Bratt As Natural Gas Is Released From Pipeline

Residents in the area of Canoe, Bratt and the surrounding area may hear loud noises as gas is released from a natural gas pipeline on Monday.

Florida Gas Transmission Company is working on Cowpen Creek Road just north of Escambia Academy in Canoe. They are opening a high pressure natural gas transmission pipeline as part of a maintenance procedure.

“The release of natural gas will cause a loud roaring sound,” the company said in an advisory to residents. “Do not be alarmed. There is no danger.”

Area residents described the noise that began after 9 a.m. Monday as sounding like a jet engine.

The repair work will be completed by late Monday evening.