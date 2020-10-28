Local Forecast: Rain, Storms, Tropical Storm Warning

TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT

For the latest on the tropics and Zeta, click here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 80. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday: Tropical storm conditions possible. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70.