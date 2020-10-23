I-10 West Exit To Nine Mile Widened, And Two More Lanes Are Coming

October 23, 2020

The Florida Department of Transportation has widened the westbound exit ramp from I-10 to Nine Mile Road in a temporary effort to help relieve back ups onto the interstate, and more improvements are coming.

Drivers previously had a single lane off-ramp at Exit 5 to access east and westbound Nine Mile Road. But now there is  dedicated through lane to access westbound Nine Mile Road and a dedicated right turn lane to access eastbound Nine Mile Road.

This new temporary configuration includes nearly 500-feet of lanes once drivers exit I-10.

Crews will now begin construction on the west side of the off-ramp. Upon completion, this off-ramp will include four dedicated lanes to access Nine Mile Road.

An estimated 19,000 drivers travel through the area each day, according to FDOT.

