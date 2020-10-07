Hurricane Delta Continues Toward The Upper Gulf Coast

October 7, 2020

Dangerous Hurricane Delta continues towards a landfall on the northern Gulf Coast late Friday or early Saturday.

Landfall in Louisiana is looking more likely; but impacts often occur outside of the cone. And there could still be adjustments in the forecast track.

Even if Delta makes landfall well to our west, the local area will still see a threat for storm surge, dangerous surf, rip currents, heavy rain, strong winds, and a few tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service in Mobile.

Now is the time to review your hurricane plan and restock any items you may have used during Hurricane Sally.

The latest information on the Hurricane Delta is in the graphics on this page.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 