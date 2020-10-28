Hundreds Of Gulf Power, EREC Workers Staged To Respond To Hurricane Zeta Outages

Gulf Power Company and Escambia River Electric Cooperative have hundreds of workers staged to respond to power outages caused by Hurricane Zeta.

GULF POWER

Gulf Power stands ready to respond to any potential power outages as Hurricane Zeta nears the Gulf Coast. Even as weather bands move through later today, lineworkers will respond to power outages and restore power as long as it is safe to do so, which is usually if winds are under 35 mph.

A storm restoration workforce of more than 2,300 strong, including approximately 1,000 Gulf Power personnel and contractors and an additional 1,300 lineworkers, tree trimmers and support personnel – the vast majority from sister company Florida Power & Light – are staged to immediately begin the process of restoring power from outages caused by Zeta. If the storm’s impact proves greater than currently anticipated, Gulf Power has additional FPL teams ready to travel to quickly ramp up restoration efforts.

“We will continue to work throughout the storm as long as it’s safe, and once the storm has passed, our team will work around the clock until all customers have power again,” said Marlene Santos, president of Gulf Power. “We have a proven restoration plan, and we want our customers to know that our commitment to serve you is unwavering – just as it has been every time severe weather has threatened our area.”

ESCAMBIA RIVER ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

Escambia River Electric Cooperative employees are on emergency alert storm status and preparing for the possibility of widespread outages.

Crews from Clay Electric Cooperative in Keystone Heights, Florida, are also staged and ready to assisted EREC linemen as soon as storm conditions subside. Additional crews will be on standby to respond if needed.

“Wind and rain may bring down trees and power lines as Zeta moves inland. With safety as our top priority, we are prepared to respond to whatever impacts our area may sustain from the storm,” EREC CEO Ryan Campbell said.