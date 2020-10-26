Florida Gas Prices At Lowest In Nearly A Month

AAA says Florida prices at the pump are sinking to their lowest level in nearly a month.

Florida’s state average sits at $2.08 per gallon. That’s 4.5 cents less than a week ago and 33 cents per gallon less than this time last year. The state average has declined the past 22 consecutive days, for total discount of 11 cents.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $2.10. A low of $2.03 could be found at a Highway 29 station in Cantonment, and $1.88 at an Airport Boulevard station in Pensacola.

“Sub-$2 gas prices are beginning to pop up in various Florida cities,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices are drifting lower as COVID concerns creep back into the fuel market. Gasoline demand is already 15% lower than this time last year. Meanwhile, fuel supplies remain strong. It’s possible the state average could dip below $2 a gallon in the coming weeks. If that happens, it would be the first time since June.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.