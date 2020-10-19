Flomaton Man Charged With Burglary Of Nail And Beauty Salon

October 19, 2020

A Flomaton man has been charged with burglarizing a nail and beauty salon in Andalusia, Alabama.

Travis Lee Salter, 32, was charged with burglary third and theft of property third.

Sgt. Gene Jackson of the Andalusia Police Department said investigators received a report from the owner that  Magnolia Jane Nail and Beauty was burglarized and several items were missing.

Officers reviewed indoor business surveillance video and determined that a white male with tattoos down both arms, wearing a white tank top, cap and blue jeans had unlawfully entered the business. Andalusia Police later caught up with Salter in the parking lot of a McDonald’s.

When officers made contact, they observed a cell phone that had been reported stolen in his back pocket and found other items on his person, according to Jackson. Police also discovered that other items taken from the business had been place in a nearby hole and covered with grass. Police did not specify exactly what the other items were.

Salter was booked into jail with bond set at $20,000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 