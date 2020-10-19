Flomaton Man Charged With Burglary Of Nail And Beauty Salon

A Flomaton man has been charged with burglarizing a nail and beauty salon in Andalusia, Alabama.

Travis Lee Salter, 32, was charged with burglary third and theft of property third.

Sgt. Gene Jackson of the Andalusia Police Department said investigators received a report from the owner that Magnolia Jane Nail and Beauty was burglarized and several items were missing.

Officers reviewed indoor business surveillance video and determined that a white male with tattoos down both arms, wearing a white tank top, cap and blue jeans had unlawfully entered the business. Andalusia Police later caught up with Salter in the parking lot of a McDonald’s.

When officers made contact, they observed a cell phone that had been reported stolen in his back pocket and found other items on his person, according to Jackson. Police also discovered that other items taken from the business had been place in a nearby hole and covered with grass. Police did not specify exactly what the other items were.

Salter was booked into jail with bond set at $20,000.