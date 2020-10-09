Escaped Work Release Inmate Was Just Convicted Of Voyeurism. He Is Also Awaiting Trial On 20 Child Porn Counts.

October 9, 2020

Authorities are searching for an escaped Escambia County work release inmate that was just convicted of voyeurism and is awaiting trial on 20 child pornography counts.

Jeremy Daniel Pecotte, 28, was last seen on Bauer Road about 10:30 a.m. Friday. He was on a work release detail with an Escambia County road crew. He was wearing blue inmate scrubs with white lettering “ECRP” and black boots.

Just this month, he was convicted of voyeurism for using a small camera on selfie stick to film women in the women’s bathroom at Lowe’s on Airport Boulevard in April.

In June, he was arrested on 20 counts of possession of child pornography  for allegedly possessing 20 images depicting minor children engaged in sexual conduct. According to an arrest report, 1,189 photos uploaded to Google Drive and Google Photos by Pecotte depicted minor females between the ages of 3 and 13 engaged in various  sexual acts and poses.

Anyone that sees Pecotte is asked to immediately cally 911.

Comments

One Response to “Escaped Work Release Inmate Was Just Convicted Of Voyeurism. He Is Also Awaiting Trial On 20 Child Porn Counts.”

  1. NPC on October 9th, 2020 1:46 pm

    It would be retribution if one of the children’s parents found him. His status could be changed from strain on society for his years in prison to quickly forgotten menace to society.





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 