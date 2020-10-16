Escambia Ups CARES Act Family Grants, Using Money From Business Relief Program

The Escambia County Commission has approved increasing the amount of CARES Act grant funding for individuals, using money that was first allocated for business relief.

The board voted to increase the award amount from $2,000 to $3,000 for the Escambia CARES Family Assistance Grant Program and from $3,000 to up to $7,500 for the Rent and Mortgage Grant Program. The application for both has closed.

ESCAMBIA CARES FAMILY ASSISTANCE GRANT PROGRAM

Each qualified household applicant will receive $3,000 as part of the Escambia CARES Family Assistance Grant Program, and applicants should receive confirmation emails within the next three weeks. The additional amount will come from the reassignment of funds earmarked for the Escambia CARES Business Assistance Grant Program and from the third phase of funds that the state has allocated to the county but has yet to distribute. The Board increased the award amount and the total pool of money in order to impact the county’s residents in the best possible way.

In total, more than 9,000 applications were received for the Escambia CARES Family Assistance Grant. The Board expects to have more than 5,000 approved applications once all duplicated, incomplete or ineligible applications are vetted. Please keep in mind the award is per household so if there are duplicate emails or addresses that were submitted, only one may be approved and other duplicate applications will be denied. As of Thursday’s board meeting, 1,500 applications have been approved and prepared to send to the Escambia County Clerk of Court’s Office for payment with another 1,500 under a second review for approval.

“We just need everyone to have patience as we process the incredible volume of applications we received,” said Clara Long, director of Neighborhood and Human Services. “Within the next three weeks, we will have the majority of the applications processed and sent for approval. We intend to reach out to those who may have had trouble filling out their applications so we can help as many residents as possible in our county; however, we ask those applicants to be patient while we quickly work on getting assistance out to those who are clearly qualified.”

Those who haven’t received approval or denial of their application in the next three weeks are those applicants who are in a lengthier approval process. Long said that applicants who are in this longer approval process will be contacted and made aware of their status by the end of this three-week period.

ESCAMBIA CARES BUSINESS ASSISTANCE GRANT PROGRAM

The Escambia CARES Business Assistance Grant Program received 490 applications. Distribution of this grant has begun with 76 applications moved forward to funding, all of which were approved for $7,500 of aid. The Board anticipates that most of the approved applications will be funded with the $2.8 million that is allocated for this grant program.

ESCAMBIA CARES RENT AND MORTGAGE ASSISTANCE GRANT PROGRAM

The Rent and Mortgage Assistance Grant was made available by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation to cover rent and utilities or mortgage or utilities in arrears due to a direct loss or reduction of income due to COVID-19. The Board decided to increase the ceiling on the grant to $7,500 to help residents of Escambia County avoid eviction or foreclosure.