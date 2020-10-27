Escambia Schools To Release One Hour Early On Wednesday; Santa Rosa Is School As Usual; After School Canceled Both Counties

Here are the announced changes and cancellations for public schools in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties due to Zeta. We will post any updates as soons as they are released.

Escambia County

Every Escambia County public school will dismiss one hour earlier than normal on Wednesday. This will allow buses to complete their routes before the estimated arrival time of tropical storm force winds.

All after school activities for Escambia County School have been canceled for Wednesday.

The district will continue to monitor the progress of Zeta and will on Wednesday announced the status of schools for Thursday.

Santa Rosa County

At the current time, Santa Rosa County has not made any changes to school for Wednesday or Thursday, but Wednesday evening activities have been canceled.