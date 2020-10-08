Escambia County To Hold Public Input Meeting On Future Land Use Agricultural Areas

Escambia County Development Services Department will host a citizen engagement meeting on Monday, October 26, at 6 p.m. about the proposed transitional future land use category for agricultural areas.

The Agricultural Residential (AL) future land use category is intended for routine agricultural and silvicultural (forestry related) related activities and low to medium density residential uses. It also allows for commercial activity limited to those endeavors ancillary to agricultural and silvicultural pursuits or in support of agricultural activities such as seed, feed and food outlets, farm equipment and repair and veterinary services.

The category would allow for a residential maximum density of one dwelling unit per four acres.

The meeting will be held on Monday, October 26 at the Escambia County Central Office Complex at 3363 West Park Place. It will be live streamed on the county’s Facebook page.

Agenda items will include:

Proposed draft Ordinance amending the Escambia County Comprehensive Plan for the purpose of establishing the “Agriculture Residential” (AR) future land use category; and

Proposed draft Ordinance amending the Escambia County Land Development Code for the purpose of implementing the new AR future land use category.

A form for additional public input will also be made available after the meeting.

For more information, call (850) 595-3466 or email ADHOLMER@myescambia.com.

Click map to enlarge.