ECSO Manhunt For Suspect Stealing From Bristol Park Flood Victims

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a manhunt in the Bristol Park area Thursday morning for man stealing from flood victims.

They were looking for a suspect described as a white male in his 30s last seen wearing a black ball cap and a camouflage jacket. According to ECSO Maj. Andrew Hobbs , the suspect was stealing items from abandoned flood damaged vehicles.

The area was flooded during Hurricane Sally, and multiple damaged vehicles were left behind along Bristol Park Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9650 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Pictured. Bristol Park Road flood damage. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.