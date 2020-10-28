ECAT Service Suspended; Will Resume As Normal Thursday Except Century And Pensacola Beach

October 28, 2020

ECAT (Escambia County Area Transit has suspended all bus and UWF trolley service beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Escambia County Community Transportation (ECCT) service after 3 p.m. will be for life-sustaining or emergency services. ECCT paratransit will run regular hours Thursday. Call ECCT at (850) 595-0501 for additional information.

On Thursday, ECAT will run regular service, except for routes 60 (Century) and 61A/B (temporary Pensacola Beach). Those routes will be delayed and begin at 8 a.m., due to potential debris removal. UWF Trolleys will begin service at 9 a.m.

Written by William Reynolds 

 