Carla Rena Crichton Garcia

Carla Rena Crichton Garcia, 41, was born November 10, 1978, in Pensacola, Florida. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Carla received her high school diploma in the Adult High Education Program at Pensacola Junior College and went on to get her LPN degree from Virginia College. She enjoyed writing, drawing, and journaling. Her daughter, Carmen, fondly remembers her journaling in her Bible. Growing up around her Pa’s farm, she had a love for animals. She had a way with every kind of animal and could catch that stray chicken that no one else seemed to be able to! Taking in the runt, the hurt, or the sick animal, she had a heart for taking care of each one.

Carla is proceeded in death by her father, Jeffery Crichton; her Pa, W. A. Weaver; and her uncle, Jimmie Weaver.

She is survived by her daughter and whole world, Carmen Garcia; mother, Bobbie Crichton; brother, Eric Crichton; nephew Cole Crichton; nana, June Weaver; and a host of other family.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Highland Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Calhoun officiating.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the Memorial Service begins.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North is entrusted with arrangements.