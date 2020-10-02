Burn Ban In Effect For Escambia County

October 2, 2020

A burn ban is in effect in Escambia County as of 8 a.m. Friday until further notice.

The burn ban was issued due the amount of storm debris from Hurricane Sally. When it’s burned, it can create adverse medical conditions for those with respiratory problems, according to Escambia Fire Rescue.

The following activities are prohibited by the ordinance in both the incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county: the carrying out of open burning including, but not limited to, campfires, bonfires, trash burning and other similar forms of incineration.

The following are exempt from the burn ban: outdoor cooking in barbecue grills, smokers or other outdoor stoves located at private residences and businesses, state permitted burns, fire department training, authorized fireworks displays, and fireworks sales allowed by state law.

Click or tap here to read the entire ordinance.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 