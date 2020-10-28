Hurricane Zeta Now A Category 2 With Winds Of 100 MPH

Hurricane Zeta is now a Category 2 with winds of 100 mph as it heads toward landfall this afternoon.

A tropical storm warning and a tornado watch is in effect for Northwest Florida.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is possible during the next few hours, and Zeta is expected to reach the northern Gulf Coast as a hurricane. It will approach the Northwest Florida area as a strong tropical storm.

The most likely time of arrival of tropical storm force winds locally is Wednesday evening. Given the weakened state of trees along the coast after Sally, these winds can cause significant damage. As Zeta moves inland, it will interact with a strong upper level system and this will result in the threat for tropical storm force winds far inland.

A couple of inches of rain are possible, and there is also a chance of a few tornadoes.

The latest detailed information on Zeta is in the graphis on this page. These graphics will update automatically 24 hours a day.