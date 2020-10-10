Rain Saturday Due To Hurricane Delta

October 10, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 81. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

