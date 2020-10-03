Hurricane Zeta Makes Landfall As Strong Category 2 At 110 MPH; Second Landfall To Come In Mississippi

Hurricane Zeta made landfall at 4 p.m. Wednesday as a strong Category 2 with winds of 110 mph near Cocodrie, Louisiana. A second landfall is to come later on the Mississippi cost.

A tropical storm warning and a tornado watch is in effect for Northwest Florida.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110 mph with higher gusts.

Zeta is moving toward the north-northeast near 24 mph. A faster north- northeastward motion is expected through tonight followed by an even faster northeastward motion on Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will make a second landfall along the Mississippi coast this evening, and then move across the southeastern and eastern United States on Thursday.

The most likely time of arrival of tropical storm force winds locally is Wednesday evening. Given the weakened state of trees along the coast after Sally, these winds can cause significant damage. As Zeta moves inland, it will interact with a strong upper level system and this will result in the threat for tropical storm force winds far inland.

A couple of inches of rain are possible, and there is also a chance of a few tornadoes.

The latest detailed information on Zeta is in the graphis on this page. These graphics will update automatically 24 hours a day.