3-Year Old Abducted By His Mother Now Safe, ESCO Says

UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says Takei Smith has been safely located. No additional information was provided.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a toddler was abducted by his mother on Wednesday.

The ECSO said Takei Dejayy Smith was taken by his mother Jaclyn Smith.

Jaclyn Smith does not have legal custody of Takei. They were seen leaving the 1600-block of Dogwood Place, near the New Warrington Spur and Mobile Highway. Takei was wearing a white shirt and has green dreads.

Jaclyn Smith is wanted for violation of a domestic violence order and interfering with child custody. If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or 911.

The ECSO said no photo of Jaclyn Smith was available.