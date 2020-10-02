Escambia Burn Ban Lifted North Of Nine Mile Road

Escambia County has lifted a burn ban north of Nine Mile Road. The remainder of the county, south of Nine Mile Road, remains under a burn ban until further notice.

“After reviewing the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (200-299), the Florida Forest Service Fire Danger Indices (currently low) as well as surveying areas for the current status of storm debris remaining on the right-of-way, the burn ban is being lifted for residents north of Nine Mile Road.

Interim Fire Chief Paul Williams said the burn ban was lifted north of Nine Mile Road after review the current fire danger indices, the drought index and a survey of the amount of Hurricane Sally debris remaining on the right-of-way.

“These residents are still required to follow the Florida Forest Services Forest fire laws and open burning regulations,” Williams said. “We are awaiting rain to lift the other areas to suppress the wildfire potential.”

According to the Forest Service, you do not need a burn authorization to burn yard waste (grass clippings, brush, leaves, tree limbs, palm fronds, etc.) as long as:

The pile is less than 8 feet in diameter;

You meet the required setbacks: 25 feet from forests 50 feet from paved public roads 25 feet from your house 150 feet from other occupied buildings

The fire is ignited after 8 a.m. Central Time or 9 a.m. Eastern Time and is extinguished one hour before sunset; and

There are no local, city or county ordinances in place that prohibit burning.

For more information about authorizations, call Blackwater Forestry Center headquarters at (850) 957-5701.

South of Nine Mile Road, where the burn ban remains in effect, the following activities are exempt: state permitted burns, fire department training, authorized fireworks displays and fireworks sales, which are authorized by state law, and outdoor cooking in barbecue grills, smokers or other outdoor stoves located at private residences and businesses.