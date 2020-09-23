Your Hurricane Sally Photos Are Needed To Help Get A Disaster Declaration For Escambia County And Individual Assistance

Escambia County needs help after Hurricane Sally. We need the president to sign a federal disaster declaration, and we need what’s called an Individual and Households Program (IHP) declaration from FEMA that, simply put, helps people.

And there’s a way you can help advocate for assistance for you, your friends and neighbors, and your family that need help in Escambia County.

Gather several photos that show your damage, write a short email (up to 200 words) telling your story about Hurricane Sally damage, include the physical address of the damage and send the email it to hurricanesally@myescambia.com. Escambia County will use the information to advocate for the federal assistance needed in Escambia County, including help for individuals and households.

“I plead with citizens to take the time and make the effort to send their photos and their personal stories,” Escambia County Commission Chairman Steven Barry said. “They become an integral part of the FEMA application as it relates to the individual assistance component, which is what will put money directly in the citizen’s hands to help with their restoration of their way of life.”

There is currently a federal emergency declaration for Escambia County. An emergency declaration allows local governments to protect lives and property at a cost of up to $5 million. It does not provide any individual or household assistance. Nothing for the people.

A federal disaster declaration frees up a much larger pool of federal money and resources. It allows for individual and household assistance to local residents. The disaster declaration is signed at the sole discretion of the president after it is determined that damage is so severe that state and local governments can’t afford it.