Wrong Way Drunk Driver Crashes Into Semi Tanker Hauling Methanol Gas; Highway 90 Bridge Not Damaged

Contrary to rampant social media rumors, the Highway 90 bridge over Escambia Bay was not heavily damaged early Sunday morning when a drunk driver crashed into a semi tanker truck hauling methanol gas.

The semi driver was eastbound on Highway 90 in the inside lane over the bridge over the north end of the bay. The semi was traveling in the inside lane because the outside lane was closed for repairs. The driver driver of a SUV was traveling the wrong way on the bridge when he hit the tanker-trailer. The driver was charged with DUI and booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail.

There was no fuel spillage due to the crash or injuries reported to either river. The eastbound inside lane were closed for approximately 3.5 hours due to the crash.

The outside eastbound lane from Escambia County to Bass Hole Cove Bridge is closed for repairs due to erosion caused by Hurricane Sally.