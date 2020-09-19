Verizon Wireless Providing Free Calling, Texting And Data Following Hurricane Sally

Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data through Monday for areas impacted by Hurricane Sally.

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida or Escambia County, Alabama, the company said. Customers can verify eligibility for the offer by entering their zip code here: https://www.verizon.com/featured/relief/.

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word HURRICANES to 90999 and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code.

Pictured: This Verizon tower on West Highway 4 near Northview High School was one of dozens left without service due to Hurricane Sally. Verizon service from this tower was restored on Thursday. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.