Verizon Wireless Providing Free Calling, Texting And Data Following Hurricane Sally

September 19, 2020

Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data through Monday for areas impacted by Hurricane Sally.

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida or Escambia County, Alabama, the company said. Customers can verify eligibility for the offer by entering their zip code here: https://www.verizon.com/featured/relief/.

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word HURRICANES to 90999 and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code.

Pictured: This Verizon tower on West Highway 4 near Northview High School was one of dozens left without service due to Hurricane Sally. Verizon service from this tower was restored on Thursday. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 