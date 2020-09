United Way Seeks Volunteers To Make Face Masks For Adults And Children

If you can sew and have time volunteer, the United Way of West Florida could use your help.

The United Way is collecting fabric masks for children and adults for the YMCA of Northwest Florida, Early Learning Coalition of Escambia County, Every Child a Reader in Escambia, and the Fricker Community Center.

If you are interested or for more information, contact Jackie Dale at jackie.dale@uwwf.org.