Tate, PHS Students Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has named semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.

Local students named National Merit semifinalists are Michael R. Dixon and John T. Semple from Tate High School; and Sydney Dodson, Calla Endacott, Kendall Frazee, Owen Ides, Maxanthony Mateer, Alyssa Pascoe, George Prettyman, Mai Tran, Ashley Wu and Amy Zhang from Pensacola High School.