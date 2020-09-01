State Inmate In Atmore Dies After Testing Positive COVID-19 In Local Hospital

A 33-year prison inmate died positive for COVID-19 has died at an Atmore hospital.

Jonathan Mallory, a 33-year-old inmate who was serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree assault and a 25-year sentence for first-degree robbery out of Calhoun County at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore passed away on Thursday, the Alabama Department Corrections acknowledged late Monday afternoon.

Mallory was admitted to a local hospital for treatment of an unrelated medical condition on July 10. He tested negative for COVID-19 upon admission. He was retested for COVID-19 on July 16 and returned a positive result. He remained under the care of the hospital until his passing, ADOC said.

A total of 18 inmates and 24 employees at Fountain have tested positive. At nearby Holman Prison, 13 inmates and 18 employees have also tested positive.