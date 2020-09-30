State Fire Marshal Investigating Cause Of Century House Fire

September 30, 2020

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire Tuesday night in Century.

The fire in a single family dwelling in the 7000 block of Mayo Street was reported about 7:30 p.m. Escambia Fire Rescue units quickly extinguished the fire in the living room of the home, with no fire related injuries reported.

Most of the fire damage was reportedly contained to the living room and its contents.

The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Flomaton Fire Department and Jay Fire Department were dispatched to the blaze, but some of the units were canceled prior to arrival. Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Written by William Reynolds 

 