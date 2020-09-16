Sally’s Winds Down Slightly 85 MPH, Moving Slowly Through Escambia County

Winds in Hurricane Sally decreased to 85 mph as of 9 a.m.. The storm made landfall Wednesday in Gulf Shores with winds of 105 mph at 4:45 a.m.

9AM UPDATE

LOCATION…30.5N 87.5W

ABOUT 20 MI…30 KM W OF PENSACOLA FLORIDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…85 MPH…140 KM/H

CENTER OF SALLY MOVING SLOWLY NEAR THE ALABAMA/FLORIDA BORDER…

…CATASTROPHIC AND LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING ONGOING ALONG

PORTIONS OF THE NORTH-CENTRAL GULF COAST…

A wind gust of 77 mph (125 km/h) was recently observed at the

Pensacola Naval Air Station, in Pensacola, Florida.

A wind gust of 57 mph (93 km/h) was recently reported at the

Mobile Downtown Airport, in Mobile, Alabama.

A National Ocean Service water level station in Pensacola, Florida,

recently reported ABOUT 5.5 feet of inundation above ground level.

7 AM UPDATE

LOCATION…30.4N 87.6W

ABOUT 25 MI…40 KM WSW OF PENSACOLA FLORIDA

MOVEMENT…NNE OR 20 DEGREES AT 3 MPH…6 KM/H

HURRICANE WARNING, FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY WARNING CONTINUE

At 700 AM CDT (1200 UTC), the center of the eye of Hurricane Sally

was located by NOAA Doppler weather radars near latitude 30.4 North,

longitude 87.6 West. Sally is moving toward the north-northeast near

3 mph (6 km/h). A north-northeastward to northeastward motion at a

slightly faster forward speed is expected later today and tonight,

followed by a faster northeastward motion on Thursday. On the

forecast track, the center of Sally will move across the extreme

western Florida panhandle and southeastern Alabama through early

Thursday, and move over central Georgia Thursday afternoon through

Thursday night.

Doppler weather radar data indicate that the maximum sustained

winds are near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher gusts. Weakening is

expected as the center moves inland today and tonight.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125

miles (205 km).

WIND: Hurricane conditions are spreading onshore within the

hurricane warning area in Florida and Alabama. Tropical storm

conditions will continue in portions of the warning areas through

tonight.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes may occur today and tonight across

portions of the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama, and

southwestern Georgia.

Through this afternoon, Sally will produce additional

rainfall totals of 8 to 12 inches with localized higher amounts

possible along and just inland of the central Gulf Coast from west

of Tallahassee, Florida to Mobile Bay, Alabama. Storm totals of 10

to 20 inches to isolated amounts of 35 inches is expected. Historic

and catastrophic flooding is unfolding. In addition, this rainfall

will lead to widespread moderate to major river flooding.

NorthEscambia.com will update this story, and the graphics on this page will continually update with the latest information from the National Hurricane Center.

The latest specific information is in the graphics on this page.

.