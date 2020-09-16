Sally’s Winds Down Slightly 85 MPH, Moving Slowly Through Escambia County
September 16, 2020
Winds in Hurricane Sally decreased to 85 mph as of 9 a.m.. The storm made landfall Wednesday in Gulf Shores with winds of 105 mph at 4:45 a.m.
9AM UPDATE
LOCATION…30.5N 87.5W
ABOUT 20 MI…30 KM W OF PENSACOLA FLORIDA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…85 MPH…140 KM/H
CENTER OF SALLY MOVING SLOWLY NEAR THE ALABAMA/FLORIDA BORDER…
…CATASTROPHIC AND LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING ONGOING ALONG
PORTIONS OF THE NORTH-CENTRAL GULF COAST…
A wind gust of 77 mph (125 km/h) was recently observed at the
Pensacola Naval Air Station, in Pensacola, Florida.
A wind gust of 57 mph (93 km/h) was recently reported at the
Mobile Downtown Airport, in Mobile, Alabama.
A National Ocean Service water level station in Pensacola, Florida,
recently reported ABOUT 5.5 feet of inundation above ground level.
7 AM UPDATE
LOCATION…30.4N 87.6W
ABOUT 25 MI…40 KM WSW OF PENSACOLA FLORIDA
MOVEMENT…NNE OR 20 DEGREES AT 3 MPH…6 KM/H
HURRICANE WARNING, FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY WARNING CONTINUE
At 700 AM CDT (1200 UTC), the center of the eye of Hurricane Sally
was located by NOAA Doppler weather radars near latitude 30.4 North,
longitude 87.6 West. Sally is moving toward the north-northeast near
3 mph (6 km/h). A north-northeastward to northeastward motion at a
slightly faster forward speed is expected later today and tonight,
followed by a faster northeastward motion on Thursday. On the
forecast track, the center of Sally will move across the extreme
western Florida panhandle and southeastern Alabama through early
Thursday, and move over central Georgia Thursday afternoon through
Thursday night.
Doppler weather radar data indicate that the maximum sustained
winds are near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher gusts. Weakening is
expected as the center moves inland today and tonight.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from
the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125
miles (205 km).
WIND: Hurricane conditions are spreading onshore within the
hurricane warning area in Florida and Alabama. Tropical storm
conditions will continue in portions of the warning areas through
tonight.
TORNADOES: A few tornadoes may occur today and tonight across
portions of the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama, and
southwestern Georgia.
Through this afternoon, Sally will produce additional
rainfall totals of 8 to 12 inches with localized higher amounts
possible along and just inland of the central Gulf Coast from west
of Tallahassee, Florida to Mobile Bay, Alabama. Storm totals of 10
to 20 inches to isolated amounts of 35 inches is expected. Historic
and catastrophic flooding is unfolding. In addition, this rainfall
will lead to widespread moderate to major river flooding.
The latest specific information is in the graphics on this page.
