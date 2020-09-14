Sally Rapidly Intensifies Into Hurricane With 90 MPH Winds; Track Shifts East

September 14, 2020

Sally rapidly intensified into a hurricane with winds of 90 mph Monday morning as the track shifted east with an expected landfall now on the Mississippi coast on Tuesday. The slow moving storm is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane.

Further strengthening is possible.

The rapid intensification was found by the NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft.

Earlier story:

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, including the interior portions of both counties..

Sally will bring an extended period of heavy rains with amounts of 9 to 16 inches expected, with locally higher amounts. This could be a historically significant flood event for our region. The heaviest rain and greatest flooding potential will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hurricane force winds are possible along the immediate coastlines of Alabama, and tropical storm force winds are likely across the western Florida panhandle.

A few tornadoes are also possible across the western Florida panhandle. In addition, rough surf and dangerous rip currents are expected along the beaches.

NorthEscambia.com will update this story throughout the day, and the graphics on this page will continually update with the latest information from the National Hurricane Center.

The latest specific information is in the graphics on this page.

.

  1. Jackie Johnson on September 14th, 2020 7:56 am

    Thank you for the updates. If you happen to hear ECUA will not be picking up garbage tomorrow please inform our area.





