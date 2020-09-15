Sally Now A Category 2 Storm With 105 MPH Winds
September 15, 2020
1:30 AM UPDATE: HURRICANE SALLY NOW A CATEGORY 2 STORM WITH 105 MPH WINDS
SPECIAL STATEMENT
At 130 AM CDT (0630 UTC), the center of Hurricane Sally was located
an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft and NOAA Doppler
weather radars near latitude 29.9 North, longitude 87.8 West. Sally
is moving toward the north-northeast near 2 mph (4 km/h). A
north-northeastward to northeastward motion at a slightly faster
forward speed is expected later today and tonight, followed by a
faster northeastward motion on Thursday. On the forecast track, the
center of Sally will approach the northern Gulf Coast this morning,
and make landfall in the hurricane warning area later today.
Sally is then expected to move inland across southeastern Alabama
tonight.
Recent data from An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft and
the Mobile Alabama Doppler weather radar indicate that Maximum
sustained winds have increased to near 105 mph (165 km/h) with
higher gusts. Some further strengthening is possible before Sally
makes landfall. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall occurs.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles
(205 km). A sustained wind of 81 mph (130 km/h) with a gust to 110
mph (178 km/h) was recently reported in Sally’s northern eyewall by
NOAA buoy 42012, located about 50 miles southeast of Mobile,
Alabama. A sustained wind of 72 mph (117 km/h) and a gust to 90 mph
(144 km/h) were recently measured by the NOAA C-MAN observing
station on Dauphin Island, Alabama.
AINFALL: Sally is forecast to produce 10 to 20 inches of rainfall
with isolated amounts of 30 inches along and just inland of the
central Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle west of the
Apalachicola River to the Alabama/Mississippi border. Historic,
life-threatening flash flooding is likely. In addition, this
rainfall will lead to widespread moderate to major flooding on
area rivers.
Sally is forecast to turn inland today and track across the
Southeast producing rainfall of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum
amounts of 12 inches, across portions of southeastern Mississippi,
southern and central Alabama, central and northern Georgia, and the
western Carolinas. Significant flash and urban flooding is likely,
as well as widespread minor to moderate flooding on some rivers.
WIND: Hurricane conditions are spreading onshore within the
hurricane warning area in Florida and Alabama. Tropical storm
conditions will continue in portions of the warning areas through
tonight.
TORNADOES: A few tornadoes may occur through today across portions
of the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama.
