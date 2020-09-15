Sally Now A Category 2 Storm With 105 MPH Winds

1:30 AM UPDATE: HURRICANE SALLY NOW A CATEGORY 2 STORM WITH 105 MPH WINDS

SPECIAL STATEMENT

At 130 AM CDT (0630 UTC), the center of Hurricane Sally was located

an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft and NOAA Doppler

weather radars near latitude 29.9 North, longitude 87.8 West. Sally

is moving toward the north-northeast near 2 mph (4 km/h). A

north-northeastward to northeastward motion at a slightly faster

forward speed is expected later today and tonight, followed by a

faster northeastward motion on Thursday. On the forecast track, the

center of Sally will approach the northern Gulf Coast this morning,

and make landfall in the hurricane warning area later today.

Sally is then expected to move inland across southeastern Alabama

tonight.

Recent data from An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft and

the Mobile Alabama Doppler weather radar indicate that Maximum

sustained winds have increased to near 105 mph (165 km/h) with

higher gusts. Some further strengthening is possible before Sally

makes landfall. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall occurs.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles

(205 km). A sustained wind of 81 mph (130 km/h) with a gust to 110

mph (178 km/h) was recently reported in Sally’s northern eyewall by

NOAA buoy 42012, located about 50 miles southeast of Mobile,

Alabama. A sustained wind of 72 mph (117 km/h) and a gust to 90 mph

(144 km/h) were recently measured by the NOAA C-MAN observing

station on Dauphin Island, Alabama.

AINFALL: Sally is forecast to produce 10 to 20 inches of rainfall

with isolated amounts of 30 inches along and just inland of the

central Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle west of the

Apalachicola River to the Alabama/Mississippi border. Historic,

life-threatening flash flooding is likely. In addition, this

rainfall will lead to widespread moderate to major flooding on

area rivers.

Sally is forecast to turn inland today and track across the

Southeast producing rainfall of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum

amounts of 12 inches, across portions of southeastern Mississippi,

southern and central Alabama, central and northern Georgia, and the

western Carolinas. Significant flash and urban flooding is likely,

as well as widespread minor to moderate flooding on some rivers.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are spreading onshore within the

hurricane warning area in Florida and Alabama. Tropical storm

conditions will continue in portions of the warning areas through

tonight.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes may occur through today across portions

of the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama.

